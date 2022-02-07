Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 2.7% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $161,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 47.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $577.00. 13,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $596.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.