Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys 11,090 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 1.9% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.43% of Realty Income worth $112,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36,134.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,850,000 after buying an additional 983,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,719. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

