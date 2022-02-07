Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys 57,281 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $138,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

FB stock traded down $10.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.99. 1,103,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $631.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

