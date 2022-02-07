Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,145,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 140.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 69,568 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 106,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 316,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.03. 102,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,254. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.84.

