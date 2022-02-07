Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,298,000 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,464,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 4.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,335,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 353,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 48,908 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 129.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.61. 41,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.59. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

