Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 123,532 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.40. 91,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

