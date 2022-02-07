Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,870,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,998,862 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment makes up about 1.4% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 1.69% of New Residential Investment worth $86,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 143,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,448. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

