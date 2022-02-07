Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,966,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 352,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $49,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 112,233 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 102,001 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. 230,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,296,479. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.