Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 767.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,100 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,686,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after buying an additional 1,060,820 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after buying an additional 1,037,866 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at $67,116,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $46.50. 16,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,671. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

