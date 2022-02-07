Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $56.29 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,192,056 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.29% of ON Semiconductor worth $56,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.72.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.33. 552,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,434,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets.

