Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,045 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.7% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $103,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 921,764 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after acquiring an additional 75,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

