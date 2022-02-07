Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $40,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.96. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

