Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Makes New $38.92 Million Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,920,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of AvalonBay Communities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,983. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.99 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.06.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.