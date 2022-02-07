Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,958 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $35,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.89. 44,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,031. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,591 shares of company stock worth $14,374,221. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

