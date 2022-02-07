Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $17,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.33. 45,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.11. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $12,356,574. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.