Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,300 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.18. The company has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

