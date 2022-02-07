Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 682,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,065,105. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $308.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.