Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,647 shares during the quarter. Square makes up 3.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Square worth $197,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ traded down $5.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.02. 389,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,309,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

