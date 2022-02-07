Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 193,715 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193,715 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $17,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,343,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.13 on Monday, hitting $362.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,146. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.00 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.94 and its 200 day moving average is $378.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.