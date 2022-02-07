Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 240,596 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 240,596 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $22,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $120,971,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after acquiring an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 512,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,568,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $254,992,000 after acquiring an additional 301,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,771. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $127.13 and a one year high of $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.