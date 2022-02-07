Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 29,280 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,720 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,280 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded down $7.49 on Monday, reaching $506.05. The company had a trading volume of 52,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,134. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.97. The company has a market cap of $238.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.