Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 336,530 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 336,530 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Lennar by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Lennar by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Lennar by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.
Lennar Profile
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennar (LEN)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.