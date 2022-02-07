Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 519,863 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 519,863 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,972. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

