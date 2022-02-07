Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 62,032 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62,032 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Lululemon Athletica worth $112,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 85.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.00. 12,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,480. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.08 and a 200-day moving average of $404.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

