Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 7,394 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $152.80. 22,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

