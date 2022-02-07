Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.
Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.37. 385,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $711.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.
