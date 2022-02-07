Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.37. 385,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $711.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

