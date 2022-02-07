National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TKO. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.38 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.47. The stock has a market cap of C$675.82 million and a PE ratio of 21.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$249,223.14. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,311,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,743,278.72. Insiders sold a total of 728,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,868 over the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

