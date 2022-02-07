National Bank Financial Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (down previously from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.95.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.