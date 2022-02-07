National Bank Financial Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.36.

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.93 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.33. The stock has a market cap of C$8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

