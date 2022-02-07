National Bank Financial Comments on New Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter.

NGD has been the subject of several other research reports. raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$2.01 on Monday. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.29 and a 1-year high of C$2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -31.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

