National Bank Financial Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OR. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.27.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$14.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.89. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 625,497 shares in the company, valued at C$9,937,708.69. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916 in the last three months.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

