National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

