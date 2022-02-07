National Bank Financial Raises Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target to C$86.00

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$86.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE BBU.UN traded down C$0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting C$59.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of C$47.90 and a 12 month high of C$65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.36.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

