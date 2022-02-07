National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$579.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.46 million.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

