National Bank Financial Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

AEM stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.