National Bank Financial Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight Capital raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$190.00.

FNV opened at C$170.91 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$169.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$176.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total transaction of C$921,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

