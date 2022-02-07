National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

PAAS stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $37.29.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 631,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

