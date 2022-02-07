National Bankshares Increases Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $68.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

BBU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,938. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

