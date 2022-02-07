Natixis Buys Shares of 473,012 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 473,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,715,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,671,000 after acquiring an additional 377,058 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in TELUS by 37.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,482,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 682,200 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in TELUS by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,219,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,963,000 after buying an additional 473,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 8.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,253,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,417,000 after buying an additional 335,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $24.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

