Natixis Has $10.24 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Natixis increased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 113.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of argenx worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $289.86 on Monday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.26.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.