Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NGVC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 86,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.26. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter valued at $920,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

