Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.90

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 78932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $763.30 million, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Natus Medical by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

