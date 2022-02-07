Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $14.03 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and $146,384.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002790 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00017770 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008877 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,789,260 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

