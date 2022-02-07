Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading Up 23.2%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s stock price was up 23.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 1,799,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,457% from the average daily volume of 115,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
The firm has a market cap of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.73.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,557.43% and a negative return on equity of 116.36%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
