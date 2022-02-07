Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $378,047.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00017372 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004358 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001326 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,947,951 coins and its circulating supply is 18,648,444 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.