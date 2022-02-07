Neo (NEO) Price Hits $24.02 on Major Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $140.46 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $24.02 or 0.00054529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001967 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

