NEST Protocol (NEST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.79 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.18 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00042842 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00107454 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

