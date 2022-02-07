Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. Nestree has a total market cap of $14.91 million and $928,031.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,839.31 or 0.99799332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00071728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00023424 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00024798 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.30 or 0.00442326 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

