Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 11,637 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.48% of SBA Communications worth $172,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $321.55 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.26 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.20.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

