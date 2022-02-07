Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,891 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of CrowdStrike worth $171,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,495,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $177.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -188.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.